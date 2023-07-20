Induction ceremony of two frigates PNS Shahjahan & Tippu Sultan held

Articles
KARACHI: Induction ceremony of two Frigates PNS Shahjahan & Tippu Sultan was held at Karachi.

Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif was the chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS).

Federal Minister acknowledged PN efforts in ensuring seaward defence & contribution towards regional peace.

The Naval Chief marked the induction of modern ships whereby achieving a major milestone in modernizing Pakistan’s Navy Fleet.

The CNS also acknowledged the support of the Government of Pakistan for various PN modernization projects.

