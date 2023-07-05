IPP decides to expedite political activities, party registration

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) held a meeting the at party’s central secretariat .

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) held an important meeting on Wednesday and discussed the future political plan and issues related to the party, BOL News reported.

IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan chaired the meeting at the party’s central secretariat. Tareen recently returned from London where he went for medical check-up and also held several important political meetings.

Senior party leaders Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudhry, and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan participated in the meeting. Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, and Mian Khalid were also present.

During the meeting, the newly-formed party discussed the future political plan and strategies on important matters including party manifesto and registration. The party has not yet been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

They also discussed progress on contacts with various political leaders. The party leaders have said several prominent politicians and lawmakers are expected to join the party.

Jahangir Tareen said their main focus is to solve the problems of the common man and end poverty and inflation. He said the party will bring forward a manifesto according to public aspirations.

IPP President Aleem Khan said resolving public issues is their top priority. He said the IPPP will bring the country out of the crisis.

Earlier, the IPP chief Jahangir Tareen said that his party would contest the upcoming general elections with full strength and proper preparation.

The party chief held a meeting with Secretary General of IPP Aamir Kiyani and Additional Secretary General Awn Chaudhry and discussed various political issues. They agreed to increase the political activities of the party with issues ranging from the party’s registration in the election commission.

On June 8, Jahangir Tareen officially launched the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party. Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including Imran Ismail, Amir Kiyani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Moulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, and Dr Murad Raas have joined the party