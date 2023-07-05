IPP to form parliamentary board to select election candidates

Parliamentary Board will make recommendations for election candidates.

Names will be finalized after approval from Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

IPP is yet to be officially registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday decided to form a parliamentary board for the selection of election candidates.

The board will make recommendations for election candidates by interviewing political leaders.

The names of the candidates will be finalized after the approval of IPP founder Jahangir Tareen and party president Aleem Khan.

Applications will be accepted from the candidates in the third week of July after the party registration by the Election Commission of Pakistan is completed.

The parliamentary board will prioritize former parliamentarians to join the party.