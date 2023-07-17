IPP welcomes formation of Pervez Khattak’s party

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has welcomed the establishment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians by Pervez Khattak.

IPP Secretary-General Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said it welcoming to see the formation of another party in the country. She said IPP welcomes the establishment of PTI Parliamentarians by Pervez Khattak.

“Pervez Khattak has also followed us. Better late than never,” she said, adding that the new entrant into politics has given a new direction to KP politics. “PTI’s fortress in Peshawar proved to be a wall of sand. Now new walls are being built from this ruined fort.”

She said the formation of PTI-Parliamentarians has removed Imran Khan’s misimpression and burnt down this political house. Awan said Imran Khan should now admit his mistakes and repent.

She said the IPP welcomes the formation of PTI-Parliamentarians and the party believes that everyone should get equal rights for political stability

Advertisement

She said the party has been dismembered due to the wrong decisions of the PTI Chairman. “If PTI’s decisions were made by party members instead of Bushra Bibi, the situation would not have been like this,” she said

She said the IPP is a national party and will participate in the elections from across the country.

Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has announced the formation of a new political party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

More than 57 members have announced becoming part of the new party including former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman.

PTI’s former provincial ministers Ishtiaq Armard and Shaukat Ali are part of the new party. The lawmakers parted ways with the PTI due to the violent incidents of May 9.

Ziaullah Bangash, Iftikhar Mashwani, Yakub Shaikh, Ikram Gandapur, Pir Musawir Shah and former MNA Saleh Muhammad from Mansehra have also joined the party.

Advertisement

Among those who joined the new party are former MPA Arbab Waseem Hayat, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Anwarzaib Khan, Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin and former MPA Muhibullah Khan. Other members of the party include Irfan Kundi, Ramzan Suri, Aurangzeb, Mufti Ubaid from Hazara division, Atiq Hadi and others from Kohat division.