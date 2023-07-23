IPP will make policies for national development, long-term stability: Aleem Khan

Promises lasting solutions for country’s progress.

He called for resolute actions to secure the progress and stability of Pakistan.

Khan announced the establishment of working groups dedicated to different sectors.

President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan, reaffirmed their commitment to formulating policies geared towards the nation’s long-term development and stability, rather than temporary initiatives.

Addressing party leaders at their headquarters in Lahore, the seasoned politician urged for a comprehensive assessment of national institutions, promoting changes that would ensure effectiveness and accountability.

Emphasizing the importance of steering the country in the right direction and building upon the principles laid down by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal, Aleem Khan stressed the inadequacy of relying on short-term projects.

To foster inclusivity and address various aspects of life, Khan announced the establishment of working groups dedicated to different sectors, such as farmers, lawyers, students, women, and civil society.

He expressed a belief in unity and collective efforts to bring about positive change in all spheres of life.

Highlighting the significance of the youth as the future of Pakistan, the president of IPP urged for equipping them with the necessary tools and support to thrive, acknowledging that their energy and ideas would shape the destiny of the nation.