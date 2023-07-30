Iran strongly condemns Bajaur bomb attack

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist blast in Bajaur, Pakistan occurred during a worker’s convention of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), in his statement, Nasser Kanani said that the terrorists committed an anti-human crime in the gathering of Jamiat Ulema Islam and Iran expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims and stands by the government and people of Pakistan in these difficult moments.

Earlier, 40 people were killed and over 200 others injured as a bomb went off at JUI workers’ convention at Shindai Mor in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur on Sunday, according to initial reports.

Bajaur JUI-F chapter chief Maulana Ziaullah was also killed in the blast whereas as many as 10, who are seriously injured, have been shifted to Peshawar by the two amry helicopters.

However, investigation of bomb disposal unit related to Bajaur blast has been completed. According to the investigation, the explosion was suicide, BDU officials said and added that Up to 12 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

They observed that ball bearings have been recovered from the crime scene, adding that high explosive was used in the blast.