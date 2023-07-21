Islamabad Airport will be outsourced for 15 years

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to outsource Islamabad Airport for the next 15 years.

Federal Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique announced the decision during a National Assembly session, assuring the public that this strategic move is not tantamount to selling the airport.

The decision to outsource the airport comes amid efforts to revamp the aviation sector and address financial challenges faced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national carrier currently carries a substantial debt of Rs. 742 billion, putting a strain on its operations and overall viability.

The minister, while addressing concerns and misconceptions surrounding the outsourcing plan, clarified that the term “outsourcing” does not imply relinquishing ownership of the airport.

Instead, private operators will be involved in managing and operating various aspects of the airport’s functions, such as terminal operations, ground services, and maintenance.

“It is essential to understand that outsourcing does not equate to selling the airport,” the Minister explained.

“Our priority is to enhance the airport’s efficiency, passenger experience, and overall service quality. The outsourcing will be carried out through a well-structured agreement, ensuring transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements,” he added.

The move is part of a broader strategy to improve the aviation industry’s overall performance in Pakistan.

The government has enlisted the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as a consultant to guide the outsourcing process effectively and ensure the best practices in international aviation management are implemented.

Regarding the potential impact on the airport’s staff, the Minister reassured that no employee would be left unemployed due to this initiative.

The outsourcing is expected to create new job opportunities and foster healthy competition, ultimately benefiting both the airport and passengers.

“In no way will anyone lose their job due to outsourcing. We will ensure a smooth transition, and all employees’ rights will be safeguarded,” stated the Minister firmly.