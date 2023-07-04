Japanese Company Proposes To Start Ferry Service From Du Darya To Port Qasim

CM want to start water sports projects at Keenjhar and Guddu.

KARACHI: The Japanese company proposed to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to start a ferry service from Du Darya to Port Qasim.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was met by the Senior General Manager (GM) of Central Asia and Middle East of the Japanese company in which they discussed starting various water sports projects.

The Chief Minister said that they want to start water sports projects at Keenjhar, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages.

During the meeting, the GM Japanese company proposed to start a ferry service from Du Darya to Port Qasim and said that they will write their proposals and submit them to the Sindh government.

On this, Murad Ali Shah directed that the Japanese company, Sindh Investment Department, and Tourism Department should hold a meeting to decide on which places water sports and ferry service can be started.