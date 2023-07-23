JI Amir Siraj ul Haq says to end usury system if granted power

Says we elected an authoritative leader for the future of Balochistan.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq emphasized on ending the usury system, if granted power in future.

While addressing at the election convention in Quetta, JI amir stated that the usurious system created by the Jews is still running in Pakistan.

He cleared that Jamaat-e-Islami is neither a family run party nor a nation’s party, but it is simply an Islamic party.

“The rulers of the country are only returning the pleasure of power,” said Siraj ul Haq.

While criticizing the previous governments, he said that tenure of every party was run under the same interest system.

Added that every party wants the courts of Pakistan to give decisions of their choice.

JI amir also said that our political leaders follow the protocol that even the Mughal emperor did not follow.

He also vowed to end the protocol system is granted power and improve sectors including eduction and health.

“The country needs change now,” said Siraj ul Haq.