ISLAMABAD: The Joint Session of the Parliament on Tuesday surprisingly deferred Elections (Amend) Bill and seven others till next sitting after the speaker’s direction for giving time to the lawmakers for consideration on amendments proposed in them.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Syed Ali Zafar and Pakistan Peoples Party’s senators Mian Raza Rabbani and Taj Haider mainly raised objections on the amendments proposed in the section 230- (a) of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 related to the functions of the caretaker government.

However, the law minister clarified various points raised by the lawmakers and said that every amendments in the particular bill was discussed in the parliamentary committee.

It was agreed to have a detailed discussion on all amendments in the next sitting.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says the parliamentary committee on Electoral Reforms has prepared a consensus report for amendments in the Election Act with aim to ensure transparency in electoral process.

Speaking in the Joint Sitting of the House this afternoon, he said we performed this task in the national interest and nothing has been kept under the carpet. He pointed out that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, headed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, had representation from all the political parties.

Sharing some points of the report, the Law Minister said it has been proposed that the presiding officer on the Election Day will transmit a snapshot of Form-45 to the Returning Officer and the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said it has been compulsory for the Presiding Officer to transmit election results by 2 a.m. and in case of any delay the Presiding Officer concerned will have to explain the reasons. He said aspiring candidates can use their bank accounts for their election related expenditure.

The Law Minister further said the report also proposes that the Election Observers will be accredited by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Responding to points raised by different members, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the sanctity of legislation warrants that due procedure is followed. He, however, said the elements should not give us lectures, who used to bulldoze bills when they were in power. He recalled that 54 bills were passed in just one minute during the previous regime.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who was chairing the session, directed to defer eight bills and give time to the lawmakers for consideration on amendments proposed in them. The deferred bills included the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2023; the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2023 and the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Speaking on the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the necessity of enhancing procedures and ensuring that culprits were fully aware of the consequences they would face upon committing any crime.

He expressed confidence that the amendments proposed in this bill would lead to significant improvements in the system.

The sub-section 1 of section 129 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly says: “When a motion that a Bill be taken into consideration is carried, any member may propose an amendment to the Bill. If notice of an amendment has not been given one clear day before the day on which the relevant clause of or Schedule to the Bill is to be considered any member may object to the moving of the amendment and such objection shall prevail unless the Speaker allows the amendment to be moved.”

The government withdrew the Protection of Parents Bill, 2023. The law minister cited that a private lawmaker, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, had already introduced an identical bill that fulfilled the government’s objectives.

However, the session passed three government bills including the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The joint sitting was adjourned till 12:30 p.m. July 26 (Wednesday).