JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl calls on PM to discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations over the current political situation in the country.

The JUI-F leader lauded the efforts of the coalition government under the leadership of the prime minister to steer the country out of economic difficulties and on the path of prosperity.

He appreciated the firm reaction and steps of the government and prime minister with regard to the highly condemnable act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the incident in Sweden as highly regretful and lauded the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for a narrative in this regard.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of the coalition partners in the government and said that without their cooperation, taking the country out of its economic woes and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), were not possible.

He praised the JUI-F chief for standing with the government in taking difficult decisions. During the meeting, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood was also present.

It must be mentioned that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif tasked Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif to address the reservations of the disgruntled JUI-F chief after he expressed displeasure for not taking him into confidence over the meetings in Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held crucial meetings in Dubai before Eid-ul-Azha and discussed the political situation and matters regarding the general elections. The JUI-F complained it was not taken into confidence before the meeting or after decisions were made.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the JUI-F chief said he was displeased over not being taken into confidence regarding the meeting in Dubai. “PML-N is a part of PDM but did not take into confidence regarding the meeting in Dubai. We were not consulted for taking such a big step,” he said.

The PDM chief said the tenure of the federal government will be completed after one month. He said the prime minister has clarified to leave the government after the term ends and head towards general elections.