Justice Muhammad Anwar sworn in as Alim Judge of Federal Shariat Court

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as Alim Judge of the Federal Shariat Court at a ceremony held here at the President House.

The appointment has been made for a period of three years.

The president administered the oath in line with clause (2) of the Article 203C of the Constitution.

On July 7, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had administered the oath of office to Justice Mussarat Hilali, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan here in a simple but dignified ceremony, Bol News had reported.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.