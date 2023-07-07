Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Mussarat Hilali, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan here in a simple but dignified ceremony, Bol News reported.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

The Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

After Justice Hilali’s elevation, the number of top court judges had increased to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.

She began her career as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983. Then, she was enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988. After that she was enrolled as an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

Advertisement

Hilali took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on April 1, 2023. Then, she took oath as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on May 12, 2023.