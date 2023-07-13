Karachi mayor exempts journalists from parking fees

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced to exempt journalists from parking fees across the metropolis, Bol News reported.

During his visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) along Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said parking fees would not be charged from journalists across the city.

He also said the tradition of giving grant to the KPC would be continued and the grant would be increased. KPC’s tradition was tremendous and he hoped that the KPC would remain energetic and strong voice of democracy, he said. “I have deep relation with the KPC and being a son of a journalist the institute is like home to me,” he said.

“The problems of 75 years cannot be solved in 75 days. The institutions that I have are trying hard to improve them. Some time is needed for practical change. Efforts will be made to conduct the affairs in a transparent and fair manner for the next four years,” he said.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Vice President Mushtaq Sohail, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Joint Secretary Aslam Khan, Treasurer Ehtisham Saeed Qureshi, Governing Body Members Zulfikar Rajpar, Kulsoom Jahan, Ramiz Wohra, Former President Imtiaz Khan Faran, Former Secretary and a large number of press club members and journalists including Maqsood Yusuf, Rifat Saeed, Hanif Akbar, Sulaiman Saadat Khan, Shahid Mustafa and Farid Alam were present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was presented with Sindhi Ajrak, cap and flowers by the Karachi Press Club. The mayor Karachi visited various departments of the press club.

On this occasion, KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed said that there are water connection problems in Hawkes Bay 42 housing scheme of the Press Club. He said that the ancestors of Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor are members of Karachi Press Club, it is hoped that Mayor and Deputy Mayor will solve the problems of Press Club on priority basis.