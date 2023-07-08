KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was not ready to devolve powers to lower authorities, Bol News reported.

Addressing media in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem said the entire system of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and its officers was existing. He expressed fear that the mayor would expel officers of Karachi from the KMC and district municipalities.

He said the local government representatives were not being given the powers. He said offices were not existing as per the new UCs. The town chairmen were not being given vehicles, he said.

Hafiz Naeem said some ghost employees were working with a minister and action should be taken against such people by finding them out.

“Innumerous ghost employees are hired by the KMC,” he said.