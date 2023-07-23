Karachi Rain Update: Several areas receive intermittent rainfall

KARACHI: Several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate intermittent rainfall on Sunday while some areas also received heavy rainfall, BOL News reported.

The rainfall hit several parts of the city including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani, Buffer Zone, Gulberg Water Pump, Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad and adjoining areas.

Other areas reported moderate amounts of rainfall include University Road, PECHS, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Clifton, Keamari, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), and Korangi.

Rainfall was recorded in Sohrab Goth, Super Highway, Sachal Goth, Safoora Goth and surrounding areas. Heavy rain was recorded in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, and Federal B area.

Motorway police spokesperson said that M-9 Motorway in Karachi also witnessed rain. Traffic police advised citizens to travel with caution and urged motorists particularly motorcyclists to ride carefully.

Advertisement

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the Liaquatabad Underpass is clear and open for traffic despite the heavy rain. In an unfortunate incident, a 7-year-old girl died when the roof of her house collapsed in Liaquatabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast showers with thunder in Karachi with some areas witnessing heavy downpours.

The Met Office said the weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the next 24 hours, and the downpours are likely to extend till Monday, July 24.

The weather advisory said monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate the Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

PMD warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It also advised the public to take precautions and remain watchful during rains.