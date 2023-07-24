Karachi Weather Update: Heavy rain likely today as well

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said heavy rain was expected in Karachi on Monday as well, Bol News reported.

Intermittent light rain may also happen in the metropolis and then the raining system would leave the city on July 25.

Today’s minimum temperature is record to be 28 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature today will be 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was recorded at 75 per cent. The west wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city, the met department said.

The highest rainfall in the city last day was recorded in Surjani town, 20 mm and the lowest at Jinnah Terminal, 0.2 mm.

Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Advertisement

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit nineteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.