Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Advertisement

Light and moderate rain continues in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said light rain would continue intermittently till night in the metropolis.

The highest rainfall in Surjani on July 24 was 99 mm and the lowest was 2 mm in Saddar.

Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature is expected to reach 39 degree Celsius.

The west wind is blowing at a speed of 18 km per hour in the city, the meteorology department said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story