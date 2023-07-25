Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Light and moderate rain continues in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said light rain would continue intermittently till night in the metropolis.

The highest rainfall in Surjani on July 24 was 99 mm and the lowest was 2 mm in Saddar.

Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature is expected to reach 39 degree Celsius.

The west wind is blowing at a speed of 18 km per hour in the city, the meteorology department said.