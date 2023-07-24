Khawaja Asif dismisses speculations on Ishaq Dar being appointed Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has dismissed speculations that Ishaq Dar is being appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

Speaking to a private channel, the PML-N leader said there are only rumours on the name of the caretaker prime minister and no decision has been taken yet. He said that the interim setup will be decided in a few days.

He denied that Ishaq Dar’s name was being considered for the caretaker prime minister’s slot on any platform, saying a neutral person should be selected for the post.

“Dar is a brother. I pray that if he wishes, he will get the post of prime minister, Ishaq Dar is one of the closest people to the leadership,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said that if Ishaq Dar becomes the caretaker prime minister, the entire process will be put in question and will be opposed by political parties, media and the people.

He added that the federal government did not even give any indication of appointing Dar as the caretaker premier. He said the report was leaked by a reputed journalist in the media.

“I don’t think that PML-N branded person will be acceptable. The law also does not allow a party-affiliated person to occupy a neutral position,” he said.

He added that retired bureaucrats or judges have already been taken as caretakers. He said a politician who is neutral could be appointed as caretaker prime minister.

The defence minister admitted that objections will definitely be raised if the caretaker premier is appointed from the ruling party.

Asif said that Nawaz Sharif will definitely return to the country soon. However, he did not mention a specific time for the former prime minister’s return.

He said that there are 15 days for the assemblies and the scales have not yet been levelled for Nawaz Sharif’s return. He said there was injustice against Nawaz Sharif which is not being accepted.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the appointment and announcement of Caretaker Prime Minister will be made as per the procedure given in the constitution.

In a statement, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek guidance from PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and consult with coalition parties in the government.

The minister said the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition will complete the consultative process in accordance with the constitution.

Earlier Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar reacted to reports claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was considering proposing his name for caretaker prime minister.

The finance minister said that it would be ‘premature’ to comment and he did not believe in pursuing any public office. He confirmed that the Election Act 2017 was being amended to allow the caretaker government to form policies rather than administrative activities.