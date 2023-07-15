Khawaja Asif says Afghanistan not abiding by Doha agreement

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan will use all its resources to safeguard its territory and citizens.

In a tweet on Saturday, he regretted that Afghanistan was not fulfilling its responsibilities as a neighbour and a fraternal country. He said Afghanistan was also not abiding by the Doha agreement.

The defence minister said refuge was available to five to six million Afghans in Pakistan with all rights over the last four to five decades. On the contrary, he said the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil. He said this situation cannot continue any longer.

“Those who came to the assembly in the PTI government and briefed the members and explained the benefits of bringing TTP from Afghanistan to Pakistan and then brought the executioners. Those people should also tell the heirs of those who were martyred everyday. These were the people who launched Imran Khan’s product in 2018 and this product showed the nation the fateful day of May 9 and then guaranteed for 4 years that the country would be destroyed in every way,” he wrote on his twitter account criticizing the PTI.