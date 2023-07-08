KP Bar Council calls lawyers’ convention today

All Pakistan Lawyers Convention will be held at Peshawar High Court.

Lawyers will not participate in court proceedings due to convention.

The trial of civilians in military courts will also be discussed in the convention.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has called a lawyers’ convention at 11 am today (Saturday), where multiple issues will be discussed.

The Car Council stated that the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention will be held at Peshawar High Court

Lawyers from all over the country will participate in the convention, while the lawyers will skip court proceedings.

The convention will discuss issues of desecration of the Quran in Sweden, the trial of civilians in military courts, and many others.

The supremacy of the constitution and law, the right of the people to rule, and the protection of the dignity of the parliament will also be discussed.

Besides, the restoration of the reputation of the judiciary and the appointment of judges on merit and seniority will also be discussed in the convention.

The Bar Council will also highlight the matter of completing the number of judges in the High Court.

After the convention, officials will hold a joint press conference.