KP CTD apprehend terrorist gang, thwarts Muharram attack plot

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-terrorism Department on Monday during a major operation across the province arrested a terrorist group planning attack in Muharram.

The terrorists were arrested from different areas of the province, including Peshawar and Hangu.

CTD stated that the terrorists belong to the banned organization – Daesh.

Added that they planning an attack in the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

Among the arrested include target killers, while CTD initiated interrogation of the terrorists.