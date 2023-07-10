KP CTD apprehend terrorist gang, thwarts Muharram attack plot

Advertisement
- Terrorists belong to banned organization – Daesh.
- Investigation has been initiated.
- Terrorists were arrested from different areas of the province, including Peshawar and Hangu.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-terrorism Department on Monday during a major operation across the province arrested a terrorist group planning attack in Muharram.
The terrorists were arrested from different areas of the province, including Peshawar and Hangu.
CTD stated that the terrorists belong to the banned organization – Daesh.
Added that they planning an attack in the upcoming holy month of Muharram.
Among the arrested include target killers, while CTD initiated interrogation of the terrorists.
