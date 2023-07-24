Lawyer killing case: Supreme Court restrain PTI chief’s arrest till August 9

SC rejected Balochistan government’s request to order investigation involving PTI chief.

Balochistan government lawyer urged to make PTI chief bound in joining investigation.

PTI chairman surrendered before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan restrained the arrest of PTI chairman in Quetta’s lawyer killing case till August 9.

PTI chairmain along with his lawyer Latif Khosa appeared before the Supreme Court following the court’s order to surrender in response to a relief in murder case.

PTI chief surrendered before the SC three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi.

Balochistan government lawyer present in the court stated that PTI chief is wanted for investigation and urged to order a probe involving former premier.

“The formation of JIT is itself challenged, so how can we ask for an inclusive investigation”? said Justice Yahya Afridi.

Following this remark, the court rejected the request of the Balochistan government to order an investigation involving PTI chairman.

The SC adjourned the hearing till August 7, however upon the request of PTI counsel Latif Khosa; the court adjourned the hearing till August 9.