Leaking Private Data Will Cost You Up to $2 Million in Pakistan

The draft bill aims to control how personal data is collected, processed, used, disclosed, and transferred. It wants to protect individuals’ data privacy rights and address any violations of those rights.

Anyone handling data must respect the rights, freedoms, and dignity of individuals regarding their data.

To oversee this, the government will create the National Commission for Personal Data Protection (NCPDP) within six months of enacting the Act. The Act will become effective no later than two years from its approval, with at least three months’ notice given.

The bill’s main goal is to establish rules and guidelines for handling personal data by the government, organizations, and individuals. It wants to ensure that personal information is treated with care and responsibility.

The ultimate aim is to create a safe and fair digital environment for online transactions and the sharing of personal and sensitive information. It also aims to provide legal protections for personal data used in international e-commerce and e-government services.

The bill will consider existing global and regional legislation on personal data protection to find common ground and address differences.