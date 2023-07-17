LHC annuls Punjab govt’s order to suspend prosecutor general

LAHORE: Prosecutor General Punjab Chaudhry Khaliquzzaman on Monday challenged the show cause notice and proceedings of his suspension in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Bol News reported.

Chaudhry Khaliquzzaman had filed the petition through Barrister Bushra Saqib, in which he made the Punjab government and secretary prosecution parties. He said the Punjab government had appointed him for three years.

“The caretaker government directed to give their desired stance in various cases in the court. Upon which, he apprised the government that he was bound to assist the judiciary under the law,” he said.

Preventing him from working, the caretaker government had issued a show-cause notice on political grounds, after getting into power, he said.

The caretaker government had no authority to remove, suspend or issue show cause notice to him, he maintained.

The court annulled the suspension and show-cause notices and ordered the prosecutor general’s reinstatement.