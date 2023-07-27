LHC grants bail to Shehryar Afridi in GHQ attack case

The Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday approval the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi, Bol News reported. Shehryar Afridi was nominated in the May 9 GHQ attack case.

Advocate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and Advocate Chaudhary Ishtiaq appeared in the court on behalf of Shehryar Afridi.

The case was heard by Justice Anwar Haq Pannu and Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the Division Bench of the Lahore Court.

Special Prosecutor Chaudhry Ikram Minhas appeared in the court on behalf of the government. The division bench granted bail to Shehryar Afridi and seven other accused after their arrest.

The court directed the accused to deposit two lakhs each.