LHC issues notice over provision of ‘B Class’ facilities to Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday heard a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi seeking ‘better class’ facilities in jail.

Parvez Elahi was brought to court in an armoured vehicle as Justice Muhammad Amjad Rarfiq conducted the hearing. Elahi’s lawyer Aamir Saeed Rawn urged the court to provide better facilities to the veteran politician in jail.

The jail superintendent submitted a report to the court on the provision of facilities. He said the Elahi was provided a room cooler in prison.

Elahi told the court that he has been in jail for one and a half months and there was nothing else but problems. “There are bugs everywhere, there is a washroom in the room and my feet are swollen already,” he added.

When asked for a solution, the former chief minister said that he should be given bail like PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and chairman Imran Khan. The courtroom burst into laughter. The judge assured Elahi that cases will be dealt with one by one.

The judge asked the former chief minister whether he has an air conditioner. Pervaiz Elahi replied said even the fan in his cell was taken away from him.

Pervaiz Elahi requested that he be given the facility of a doctor. Elahi said he should be provided ‘B class’ facilities or admitted to Services Hospital.

Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer Amir Saeed Ran said that lawyers are not even allowed to meet the client. The court asked Parvez Elahi whether he has confidence in any officer who could visit the jail.

The counsel for the Punjab government opposed Pervez Elahi’s application. The Court ordered notice to Additional Chief Secretary and IG Prisons and adjourned hearing till tomorrow.

Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi had filed a petition seeking the provision of ‘B Class’ facilities in jail. In the petition, Pervaiz Elahi pleaded that a better class in jail is his legal right which was given to him earlier on the court’s order but the jail authorities took all the facilities back including the air conditioner.

He requested the court to issue an order to provide him with AC, food from his home, and other facilities including medicines and medical treatment. Pervaiz Elahi nominated the Punjab Chief Secretary, Additional Home Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Prisons, and Superintendent Jails as respondents in the petition.

It was stated that the petitioner is 78 years old and has been suffering from heart ailments, arguing that better facilities in prison were necessary for his health.