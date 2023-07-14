LHC restrains arrest of Elahi in any unknown case, inquiry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has approved protective bail of Parvez Elahi in the terrorism case registered at Gulberg police station and restrained the law enforcers from arresting Elahi him in any unknown case and inquiry.

LHC Justice Amjad Rafiq announced a reserved verdict on the petitions of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Rasakh Elahi.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s lawyer Aamir Saeed Ran presented arguments and expressed his fear that Elahi would re-arrested after coming out of jail.

“You can file an application for interim bail in the concerned court and for protective bail here,” the court asked the lawyer.

The registrar’s office objected to the security bond application, the lawyer informed the court, on which the judge asked the lawyer to file the petition and then the court will review it.

The lawyer requested the court to ask for the details of the cases and inquiries filed against Elahi, adding that he has gained bails in all registered cases.

The lawyer said that Elahi gets bail in one case and he is rearrested in another case.

There are six anti-corruption cases registered against Parvez Elahi, in most of which he has been granted bail.