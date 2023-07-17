LHC suspends bail order granted by court to Parvez Elahi

Hearing the appeal against the decision of the single bench to grant protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi and not to arrest him in any case, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the single bench’s verdict, Bol News reported.

The court issued notices to the parties for August 1. A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi conducted the hearing.

The state counsel said a case had been registered against Parvez Elahi in Gujarat anti-corruption and Ghalib market police station. On May 4, 2023, bail was dismissed in the Ghalib market case, the lawyer stated. “No counsel appeared in this case,” he said pleading to annul the verdict of the single bench.

Injunction should be issued, the public advocate said.

On July 15, Banking Criminal Court of Lahore had ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail.

The court had issued the order after son of the PTI president, Rasikh Elahi submitted cash bonds worth Rs0.5 million.

The Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor, Manam Bashir had objected to the bail bonds saying that the bonds could not be accepted as the one submitting them was the suspect’s real son.