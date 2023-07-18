LHC withdraws stay order against FIA’s summoning PTI chief

LAHORE: A major development in cipher investigation against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman took place on Tuesday as the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew the stay order against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s summoning the PTI chief, Bol News reported.

The high court withdrew the injunction against FIA summons to the Chairman PTI. The court accepted the federal government’s request to withdraw the injunction.

LHC’s Justice Ali Baqer Najfi announced the verdict reserved earlier on petition of the federal government. The federal government had filed the petition against the stay order given for the PTI chief.

Asad Bajwa Advocate appeared on behalf of the federal government.