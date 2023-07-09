London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission

A court in London convicted PTI supporter Amir Wasim Chaudhary.

LONDON: A court convicted a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalism at the premises of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered Amir Wasim Chaudhary to pay compensation finding him guilty of attacking at the premises of the commission on May 18, during a protest against the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Amir Wasim Chaudhary, aged 51, a resident of Woodlands Lane, Leytonstone, East London, was charged with one count of criminal damage at the building. The charge and conviction follow Chaudhary’s attack on Pakistan High Commission in Knightsbridge on May 18.

The Pakistan High Commission in London lodged a complaint to the Metropolitan Police and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Chaudhary appeared in front of the high commission, raised slogans against the government of Pakistan and national institutions, and then broke a windowpane to break inside the mission. Police detained Aamir Wasim on the evening of May 18 but released him on bail.

The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted Chaudhry for one count of criminal damage to Pakistan High Commission property.

He was produced before a judge at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where he initially denied the charge against him but pleaded guilty to criminal damage when shown the evidence. While declaring him guilty, the court ordered him to compensate the commission.