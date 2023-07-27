Martyrdom Anniversary of Capt. Sarwar Shaheed being observed today

Martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed is being observed.

Martyrdom Anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on Thursday (today).

Captain Muhammad Sarwar, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, demonstrated indomitable courage and valour in defence of motherland and embraced martyrdom at Tilpatra in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in 1948.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said his matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve and fortitude shall always be remembered. His martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

The statement said let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

Meanwhile, the Director General Rawalpindi Garrison Security Affairs laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Sanghori, Gujar Khan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honor.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath laying ceremony.