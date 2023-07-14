Martyrs of Zhob, Sui attack laid to rest with military honours

Funeral prayers were offered in the native areas of martyred soldiers.

Relatives, serving and retired military officers, and soldiers attended the funeral.

12 soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas.

Soldiers of the Pakistan Army martyred in terror attacks in Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan were laid to rest on Friday with full military honours.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the funeral prayers of martyrs were offered in their native towns.

Added that relatives of martyrs along with the serving and retired military officers and soldiers of the Pak Army attended funeral prayers and burial ceremonies.

Nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after a terror attack at the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan.

ISPR said the clearance operation at the cantonment has now been completed, hours after terrorists attacked the installation. It confirmed that five terrorists were killed during the operation by security forces.

However, five soldiers who got critically injured while fighting gallantly succumbed to their injuries and embraced martyrdom. Nine soldiers were martyred in the terror attack.

The military’s press wing said security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Earlier today, four soldiers were martyred while five others were injured as terrorists launched an attack on the Zhob garrison.

The ISPR said a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on Zhob Garrison in the early hours of the morning. It said the initial attempts of the terrorists to sneak into the facility were checked by soldiers on duty.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the terrorists were contained in a small area at the boundary. Three terrorists were killed by security forces during the exchange of fire.

During the ensuing exchange of firing, four soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others are critically injured. The military press wing said a clearance operation by the security forces has commenced to apprehend the remaining terrorists.

The ISPR added that the security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying the peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.

In a similar incident, three brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed during the operation in the District of Sui, Balochistan, ISPR said on Wednesday.

It said that On 12 July 23, during an ongoing operation in Dist Sui, exchange of fire took place between security forces and heavily armed terrorists.

During the fire exchange, three soldiers embraced Shahadat whereas two terrorists were sent to hell during the operation, it said and added that security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well.

Security Forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.