Maryam says date of dissolution of NA not decided yet

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb in a tweet said that the date of dissolution of the National Assembly has not been decided yet.

She on Tuesday tweeted that date would be decided in consultation with the PDM and allied parties.

The decision on the date of dissolution of the National Assembly will be formally announced soon, Maryam said.

Earlier on the day, sources said that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 8.

The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, the sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” they added.

People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh, has also agreed with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the NA, sources said.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the session of the Constitutional Committee on July 20.

The session will consider over matters related to the approval of the election reforms law.

All parliamentary parties’ leaders have been invited to the session of the constitutional committee.

It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 13.

The last session of the existing National Assembly is expected to be summoned soon.