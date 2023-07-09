Maulana Fazlur Rehman says wasn’t taken into confidence over Dubai meeting

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said PML-N didn’t take into confidence over Dubai meetings

He said assemblies will complete tenure after one month and elections will be held.

He accused the PTI chairman of having support of RAW and Mossad.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed displeasure with allied parties notably the PML-N and PPP for not taking him into confidence over the meetings in Dubai.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held crucial meetings in Dubai before Eid-ul-Azha and discussed the political situation and matters regarding the general elections.

Speaking to journalists, the JUI-F chief said he was displeased over not being taken into confidence regarding the meeting in Dubai. “PML-N is a part of PDM but did not take us into confidence regarding the meeting in Dubai. We were not consulted for taking such a big step,: he said.

The PDM chief said the tenure of the federal government will be completed after one month. He said the prime minister has clarified to leave the government after the term ends and head towards general elections.

He said the nation was facing difficulties but the burden of debts has started to ease and they have started receiving support from the IMF and friendly countries. He said the prices will reduce after economic improvement as the journey towards improvement has begun.

He assured that elections will be held on time and hoped that the country will not be put through any test again. He said tough decisions will have to be taken against those who harmed the nation. He said the priorities of the international community will never be understood as they insult our religion and speaks in favor of Imran Khan.

Advertisement

He said the PTI stopped CPEC and investment and they fought a serious war against him. He accused the PTI chief of still having the support of RAW and Mossad.

He said JUI-F led the opposition against the PTI and should not have even taken oath after declaring the assembly as fake after the previous polls. He said they didn’t want to enter parliament or bring the no-bring no-confidence motion but rather force the PTI to resign by staging protests.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed called him for a meeting and offered him to become Senate Chairman to bring changes within the system. However, the JUI-F chief said he refused the offer and the opposition was divided.

He said the recent political changes in Kashmir and FATA were the beginning of geographical change He said Imran lost support when there was a feeling of instability in the defence system. He said the state will take action on what comes under the category of rebellion.