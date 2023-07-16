Mayor Karachi orders to lodge cases against water theft at illegal hydrants

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has taken action against water theft from illegal hydrants, involved in stealing water worth millions per month in the city.

The mayor took action after Bol News reported the presence of more than 170 illegal hydrants in Karachi. The mayor directed to lodge 15 First Information Reports (FIR) against water theft worth Rs100 million per month.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) registered the case against water theft. For the first time, the accused have also been formally named in the complaint. The mayor also directed to arrest the accused in the water theft cases within 48 hours.

Wahab said the help of police and rangers will be taken against water theft nd illegal hydrants. He said the water was stolen from the main lines of KWSB in District West.

The mayor warned that they will not allow anyone to steal water from main lines. He said KWSB officers will take action against water thief mafia and he will take action against those exerting pressure.

A day earlier, a major hydrant was demolished in Karachi on Friday night in an operation against illegal water hydrants.

The hydrant in Chakra Goth was razed during a crackdown led by Tabish Raza, in-charge Anti-Theft Cell of KWSB. The hydrant was being run on a six-inch illegal connection under the supervision of Kausar Baloch.

It supplied water to Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Clifton and Defence areas. The illegal connection was given from the 48-inch pipeline in the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station.

During the operation against illegal water hydrants, the KWSB conducted a crackdown in Janjal Goth on the Super Highway, resulting in the demolition of 10 unauthorized hydrants.

These illegal hydrants were built on a 48-inch diameter water line, posing a threat to the megacity’s water supply. The operation dismantled 10 out of the 23 illegal water hydrants. The remaining hydrants were also being demolished as part of the ongoing operation.

Earlier Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the water board will be given the powers of a magistrate and the police station will be established to take action against water theft. He said Municipal Magistrates will be appointed by Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

He said Hydrants Cell will be digitized and released on the KWSB’s website by August 6, and sewage lines will be changed gradually and ensure equitable distribution of water.