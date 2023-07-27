Meeting between Nawaz, Zardari in Dubai remains inconclusive

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai remained inconclusive, sources said on Thursday.

The meeting between the two powerful leaders ended without result after three hours, however, they agreed to continue talks in future.

In the meeting, no final decision could be taken on holding the elections on time, sources said and added they could not either agree on who will have a share in the caretaker set-up.

Postponement of the elections for six months was also considered during the discussion, sources said. The economic situation in the country was also discussed.

In addition, it was reiterated many times in the consultation that the caretaker prime minister should be completely neutral and undisputed so that the election results are accepted by all, but in the next few months, the need for a ‘powerful economist’ is also being emphasized to improve the economic system because both leaders agree that the economic turmoil will negatively affect the vote bank of political parties.

People associated with the talks say that at present the leaders of both political parties have not informed their other political leadership in Pakistan about the talks, so many political leaders are expressing ignorance about the meeting in Dubai.

Sources say that further discussions will be held between the two political leaders and leaders of other coalition parties are also being taken into confidence, but in the consultation of several hours, many names were discussed, especially a long session on the non-political personality from South Punjab, but the final decision has not been taken yet.

There are reports that the former prime minister is pushing for immediate steps for ‘economic improvement’ so that some relief can be given to the people, but former president Asif Ali Zardari is adamant on steps for economic improvement after the immediate elections in the country.