Mega corruption case: Customs official secures bail after arrest of two officers

KARACHI: Collector Customs Enforcement Aamir Thaeem has obtained interim bail in a mega-corruption case, days after two officers were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A special anti-corruption court has granted bail to Aamir Thaeem on the submission of surety bonds worth Rs6 million.

FIA Anti-Corruption Circle arrested two Customs officers from Jinnah International Airport. Customs Enforcement (Preventive) officers Yawar Abbas and Tariq Mehmood were reportedly taken into custody before boarding a flight to Islamabad.

Collector Customs Enforcement Aamir Thaeem, current Director Afghan Transit Trade Saqif Saeed, Collector Export Usman Bajwa and chalia (betel nut) dealer Imran Noorani have also been named in the case.

FIA officials said the arrested Pakistan Customs officers used to take money from smugglers for clearance of their goods from check posts. FIA officials recovered Rs5.4 million, USD$2,500, and 6,100 Dirhams from their possession.

The accused confessed to receiving Rs40 to 60 million monthly from the customs check posts. They said the money was intended to be distributed among Customs officers posted in various positions in exchange for aiding and abetting smuggling operations.

They also reported a monthly collection of approximately Rs60 million related to facilitating the smuggling of betel nuts. However, the consignment could be smuggled from land routes in Balochistan.

The FIA Anti-Corruption Circle filed a case against both officers, accusing them of involvement in a significant corruption scandal within the Customs Department.

Mehmood currently holds the position of Superintendent of Anti-Smuggling Organization in Keamari, while Abbas serves as Superintendent of Operations in the Anti-Smuggling Directorate and Intelligence and Investigation.

The accused alleged that in 2020, Saqif Saeed assumed the role of director in the Anti-Smuggling Organization and orchestrated an extensive network to collect bribes from various smugglers.

After Saeed’s tenure expired, Usman Bajwa took charge and ensured continued facilitation of the smuggling network. This operation yielded an estimated monthly income of around Rs100 million.

In February 2023, Amir Thaeem assumed the position of Director of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation and extended protection to betel nut smugglers and other items.

Mehmood, one of the accused, revealed that a person named Imran was actively operating a betel nut smuggling network from the border areas of Balochistan, supplying the smuggled betel nuts to consumers and buyers.