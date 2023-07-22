Moonis Elahi declared absconder in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: On a petition of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the judicial magistrate on Saturday declared Moonis Elahi an absconder for not cooperating in the money laundering case investigation, Bol News reported.

The FIA had pleaded to declare Moonis Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The law enforcement authority responsible for producing him before the court said Moonis Elahi was not present on the address given in the identity card.

The FIA said the suspect was purposefully fled away from the money laundering investigation, hence, he should be declared the absconder.