More electric buses to arrive in Karachi today: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that more electric buses will arrive in Karachi on Monday (today) and would be operative on the roads in the city from the same day.

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar in Karachi.

He said the Sindh government was committed to expanding the number of buses in order to enhance urban travel facilities.

On January 13, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had launched Pakistan’s first electric bus service in Karachi.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the bus service, Memon had said it was the best and cheapest transport service for the general public. He had said the bus service would be operational instantly and those traveling to the airport could also avail the facility.

He had said environment-friendly Peoples Electric Bus service would commence from Tank Chowk, Malir Cantt to Clock Tower Roundabout, Sea View via Khayaba-e-Ittehad.

He had said the fare had been set at Rs50 to provide an affordable and comfortable ride. He had said the electric buses had more than 30 seats including designated seats for differently-abled persons.