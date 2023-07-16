More rains likely across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says met office

PESHAWAR: More rains likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said here on Sunday.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is recorded 24 centigrade and there are chances of heavy rains in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said.

During the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall of 31 mm was recorded in Buner, 30 mm rain in Malam Jabba, 29 mm in Bajaur, 16 mm in Saidu Sharif, 21 mm in Abbottabad and 2 mm in Peshawar, the official disclosed.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently till July 18, the official added.