More rains likely across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says met office

More rains likely across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says met office

Articles
Advertisement
More rains likely across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says met office

More rains likely across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says met office

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: More rains likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said here on Sunday.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is recorded 24 centigrade and there are chances of heavy rains in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said.

During the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall of 31 mm was recorded in Buner, 30 mm rain in Malam Jabba, 29 mm in Bajaur, 16 mm in Saidu Sharif, 21 mm in Abbottabad and 2 mm in Peshawar, the official disclosed.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently till July 18, the official added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story