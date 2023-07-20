Motorcycle Pillion Riding Banned in Sindh and Red Zone

Sindh Government enforces ban on pillion riding on motorcycles.

Exemptions to the ban include women, children, disabled individuals, and senior citizens.

In Islamabad’s red zone area, entry of motorcycles is prohibited.

In light of security concerns, the Sindh Government has enforced a prohibition on pillion riding on motorcycles during the 9th and 10th of Muharram (Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29). The ban, which applies to all districts within the province, has been communicated through an official notification issued by the Sindh Home Department.

During the specified period, riding with a passenger on a motorcycle will not be allowed, except for specific exemptions. The ban, however, does not apply to women, children, disabled individuals, and senior citizens.

Additionally, the government has taken further security measures by suspending all permits for carrying weapons in the province. Furthermore, a comprehensive ban has been imposed on any form of meetings and processions, with the exception of gatherings that are related to Muharram.

Moreover, in Islamabad, the entry of motorcycles into the red zone area has been barred until the 12th of Muharram (Monday, July 31). To facilitate entry, a shuttle service has been introduced from three designated points, namely Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, and Marriott Chowk. People are advised against taking motorcycles to the red zone during this time.

