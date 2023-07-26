MQM delegation, Sindh Governor call on PM Shehbaz

KARACHI: Sindh governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the MQM delegation led by its Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed development projects in Karachi as well as in the province initiated by Federal Government particularly K-IV water project.

The Governor Sindh on the occasion requested Prime Minister that problems of the Karachi are need to be resolved on priority basis to augment industrial production.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed Laptops and cheques under Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loans programme in Karachi.

He also distributed scholarship cheques among the talented youth of Sindh.

He will also participate in the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed houses for flood victims in Sehwan and Larkana.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Export Awards ceremony organized by Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry.