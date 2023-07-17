MQM-London is not the MQM, says Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said MQM-Pakistan was the MQM and MQM-London was not the MQM, Bol News reported.

“Few people are endangering peace in the name of MQM-London. The workers who are being shown the wrong direction should understand the delicacy of the situation. They should not become responsible for destruction of this city’s peace,” he said addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Referring to the MQM founder, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said he would like to ask him for God’s sake have mercy on the city.

He said transparent census was their basic demand. He also said they would have established in 2018 elections that MQM was the only part of Sindh, if rigging had not taken place. The urban areas of Sindh should be served justice, he said.

The MQM-P convener said Karachi’s population was around 30 million and they would not accept any census having less than that. He said irregularities were made in voter lists of Karachi as well. 40 per cent of Karachi’s people would keep looking for their polling station, he said.

“We said goodbye to our leadership for our national security. In seven years, the MQM-P got its existence acknowledged. Our multiple demands are still seeking justice. Such an election should be held that is acceptable to all,” he said.

“National economy runs when Karachi runs. In August, the assemblies and the government will end. At this time, saving democracy is more important than removing the government. An unsuccessful attempt was made to bring artificial change in Karachi.

“We chose the right path against injustice and went to the court Why did MQM sacrifice more than its share in the last 5 years? We restored peace by making sacrifices in five years,” said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.