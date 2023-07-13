KARACHI: The Coordination Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan ((MQM-P) has recommended the name of the member of the provincial assembly Ms. Rana Ansar for the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said the spokesperson of MQM, here on Thursday.

The Member of the Provincial Assembly Ali Sohriya will be the parliamentary leader of the MQM-Pakistan for the Sindh Provincial Assembly, he further said.

Ms. Rana Ansar from MQM will be the first woman leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the Sindh Assembly is expected to choose a new leader of the opposition for a consultation on the caretaker government in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI, who is the incumbent opposition leader, has been absent from the assembly sessions since May 9 violence.

The opposition leader, according to legal requirements, has to be needed for a consultation with the leader of the house for a caretaker setup ahead of the assembly dissolution.

Haleem Adil Sheikh’s unavailability has now forced the house to choose its new opposition leader because of the legal requirements.

The assembly is completing its five year term on August 13, 2023 and therefore its session has been called to find a way to remove hurdles.