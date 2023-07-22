MQM-P set to bring opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is set to bring a new leader of opposition in the Sindh Assembly, just days before the completion of the parliament’s tenure.

The MQM-P has nominated Rana Ansar for the slot, making her Sindh’s first female opposition leader. A notification in this regard will be issued on Monday under Rule of Procedure 26 of the Sindh Assembly to elect the opposition leader.

The party has sought the support of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) after falling in numbers required to secure the slot.

After receiving the post, the MQM-P will hold consultations with the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the formation of the caretaker setup including the appointment of the interim chief minister.

Earlier, MQM-P lawmakers filed her nomination to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat after getting the signatures of the lawmakers.

The application was filed in the Speaker’s Secretariat by MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Rana Ansar and other lawmakers.

While talking to journalists, Farooq Sattar said that the current opposition leader is not present in the Sindh Assembly to represent the entire opposition.

He added that neither the opposition leader nor other lawmakers belonging to his political party are attending sessions at the provincial assembly. He said that there is a need to fill the gap in the Sindh Assembly to represent the opposition benches.

Previously, PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh was the opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly, when it had 30 lawmakers while MQM-P has 21 members in the Sindh Assembly.

However, many PTI leaders have either gone into hiding or disassociated themselves from the party following the May 9 incidents.