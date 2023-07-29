Muharram 10 processions commence across country under tight security

Several routes cordoned off, phone services partially suspended.

Pillion riding has also been banned in most major cities and towns as a precaution.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the procession.

On Muharram 10, people all over the country are holding processions to honor the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and followers who were martyred in Karbala.

These processions will follow their traditional routes in various cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, etc.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, city administrations have implemented strict security measures.

They have blocked access to the procession routes and sites using shipping containers and barbed wires in different cities.

These precautions aim to prevent any unfortunate incidents from occurring during the events.

Muharram 10 is a significant day, particularly for Shia Muslims, who observe it with deep reverence and mourning.

The security arrangements and measures taken are vital to maintain order and protect the well-being of the participants and the public at large.

Cooperation between the attendees and authorities is crucial to ensure a peaceful and secure commemoration of this religious event.

Karachi:

The main majlis of Ashura begins in Nishtar Park with recitation of Holy Quran.

Allama Shahshah Naqvi led the majlis and highlighted the sufferings and eternal sacrifices of Ahl al-Bayt.

The main Muharram 10th procession will pass through MA Jinnah Road, Radio Pakistan, Bolton Market via Numaish Chowrangi.

Following the Zuhr prayers at Tibet Center, the main procession end at Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah in Kharadar.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the main procession’s route with a large number of Police, Rangers, law enforcement officers and officials on duty.

Hyderabad:

The Day of Ashura is being celebrated with great devotion, every eye is tearful in the memory of Imam Hussain Allah.

The main mourning procession of Ashura will leave after some time from Imam Bargah Qadm Gah Mola Ali under the auspices of Anjuman Hydari.

Following the traditional route, the procession will culminate at Imam Bargah Karbala at Dadan Shah.

DI Khan:

The first procession of Alam, Zuljinnah and Tazia has commenced from Imam Bargah Bom Shah, while the second major procession will begin after some time.

Under the two main Ashura processions will be 19 Zuljinnah processions and 19 Tazia processions.

A total of 69 large and small processions will be taken out on the day of Ashura across the DI Khan district.

Quetta:

The Ashura Day is being celebrated in Quetta with religious devotion and respect.

The 10th Muharram procession commenced from Alamdar Road at 9 am, which is being led by the President of Balochistan Shia Conference Jawadar Faei.

All business centers and roads on the procession route are closed.

The mourners will offer Zuhr prayers at Kandahar Bazar before the culmination of procession by Maghrib prayer at Punjabi Imam Bargah

7000 officers of Police, FC, ATF, RRG and BC have been deployed for the security of procession.

The 1122 Rescue Service had set up a medical camp to provide timely treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

The participants were allowed after body search by the police, law enforcers and volunteers.

Walkthrough gates were installed for screening of participants, and surveillance of processions was carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras fixed for this purpose.

Besides deployment of 600 policemen and sniper shooters, the personnel of bomb disposal unit remained in high alert position and carried out security check of the routes through equipment.