Police have prepared security plan for Muharram in Karachi.

15,287 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security.

305 Imambargahs have been declared as sensitive and 62 as highly sensitive.

KARACHI: Police have prepared a security plan for the Islamic month on Muharram-ul-Haraam in Karachi to maintain the law and order situation.

The first of Muharram for year 1445 AH will fall on July 20, and consequently, Ashura will be observed on July 29. In this regard, police have formed a security plan and deployed thousands of police personnel at Imam Bargahs, Majalis and other locations.

Police said 15,287 officers and personnel will be deployed for security. Police personnel under training will also perform duties across Sindh. 305 Imambargahs have been declared as sensitive and 62 as highly sensitive.

During Muharram, 7050 officers will be deployed in District East, 5940 in District West, and 2297 personnel in South to perform duties.

In District East, there will be 448 personnel posted at Imambargahs and 2306 personnel at Majalis. In District West, 506 personnel will be deployed at Imambargahs and 906 at Majalis, while in District South, 284 personnel will be deployed at Imambargahs and 783 officers will be on security at Majalis.

Furthermore, 1267 officers and men will perform their duties at the most sensitive places in the city. Expert snipers of special security units will be deployed on the route of the main procession.

Police have instructed citizens to immediately report to 15 Helpline in case of any untoward situation or deterioration in the security situation.

On the other hand, personnel will be deployed from police training schools across Sindh during Muharram. IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered to summon the under-training personnel.

More than 7000 under-training personnel will be deployed in Sindh. Among them, more than 2,000 female and male police personnel will be deployed in Karachi. 1700 in Hyderabad, and 600 Mirpurkhas.

There will be 834 under-training personnel deployed in Sukkur, and more than 1100 will be posted in Larkana for maintaining security. The under-training personnel have been called from various police training schools across the province.