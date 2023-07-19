Muharram 2023 holidays in Pakistan on 28 and 29 July

Muharram 2023 holidays in Pakistan – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee revealed that the crescent for Muharram was not sighted yesterday. As a result, Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Saturday, July 29 across the country.

Muharram carries significant historical and religious importance for Muslims across the globe. It signifies the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar, and the Hijri year 1445 will commence on this occasion.

This period is marked by a feeling of solemnity as Muslims commemorate the tragic death of Imam Hussain (RA), the revered grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), during the Battle of Karbala.

Moreover, Government is likely to notify two holidays on July 28 and 29 (Friday and Saturday) on the occasion of the 9th and 10th of Muharram, allowing devotees to participate in religious observances and processions across the nation.

The decision regarding the moon sighting was made during a crucial meeting chaired by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, held in Quetta.

The meeting consisted of respected individuals from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, delegates from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Department of Meteorology, SUPARCO, and officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology. At the same time, regional and local committees responsible for observing the moon gathered at their respective offices to verify the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Muharram.

