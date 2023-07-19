Muharram-al-Haram 2023 Starts, Mobile Networks to Shut Down in Dozens of Cities

According to the police, the districts of Kohat, Hangu, DI Khan, Orakzai, Lucky Marwat, and Karam are considered to be sensitive areas. During the month of Muharram, the police will receive complete assistance from security agencies.

The first of Muharram 1445 Hijri will be on Thursday, July 20, and the day of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, will be on Saturday, July 29.

Extra security measures have been put in place by both the national and regional governments to ensure peace and order during the commemoration of the martyrs of Karbala, with gatherings and marches scheduled nationwide at the start of the new Islamic year and month.